Hannah Jadagu – “Normal Today”

Being in love can be a stressful experience, at least when you're not physically close to the other person. That's what Hannah Jagadu's new song is about. The indie-pop singer-songwriter was in a brand new relationship in New York when she released her 2023 debut Aperture, and she had to be away from home a lot to promote it. You can hear her work through that anxiety on her new single "Normal Today."

"Normal Today" is taken from Describe, the new album that Jadagu will release later this week. We've already posted her singles "My Love" and "Doing Now." "Normal Today" is a lovely, well-structured pop song, and it radiates the kind of twitchy, helpless nervousness that the lyrics describe. Jadagu says, "I was feeling love and gratitude, but also guilt about being away for my job. Being a musician requires sacrificing time -- and one thing about me, I'm a quality time girlie." Jadagu co-produced the track with Sora Lopez and Max Baby, and you can hear it below.

Describe is out 10/24 on Sub Pop.