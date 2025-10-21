Violent Way – “My Dearest Friend”

Buffalo oi stompers Violent Way are great at making catchy, upbeat songs about fucking you up, but that's not the subject matter of their latest track. Like all skinheads, the members of Violent Way have sentimental streaks, and that's what they put on display with their new single "My Dearest Friend." It's a heartfelt thank-you to an important person who may or may not still be here. It still sounds a bit like a fight song, but it's not that.

"My Dearest Friend" comes from Violent Way's new album A Need For Something More, which is set to come out early next year. Violent Way recorded it with producer Jay Zubricky, and it's got guest appearances from Rixe's Wattie Sharp and Bishop Green's Greg Huff. The band already shared the anthemic early tracks "I'll Ask You" and "They Said." Listen to "My Dearest Friend" below.

A Need For Something More is out 2/1 on Longshot Music/Contra Records/Battle Scarred Record.