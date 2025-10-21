Oxis – “Piranha”

Did you ever see Oxes, the instrumental Baltimore math-rock trio who ran wild in the early '00s? Those shows were so much fun. Two of them played wireless guitars, and they'd just go careening through the audience, pretty much forcing too-cool indie rock crowds to react. I miss them. Anyway, that's not what we're here to discuss right now. Instead, we're talking about Oxis, an electronic producer whose tracks are all dedicated to marine life. Whole different thing.

The Oxis project only got started in 2023, but there's already a whole lot of music on the Oxis Bandcamp page. Oxis is currently touring with Magdalena Bay, and she just shared the new single "Piranha," a woozy, glitchy new single with some heavily treated vocals and chopped-up folk guitars. It's a cool, evocative piece of music that doesn't quite sound like anyone else. You might like it even if the whole creature-from-the-deep gimmick doesn't appeal to you. Check it out below.

"Piranha" is out now on Boom Records.