Party Dozen – “Mad Rooter”

5:18 PM EDT on October 21, 2025

Party Dozen, the Syndey duo of saxophonist Kirsty Tickle and percussionist Jonathan Boulet, are about a year out from the release of their most recent album Crime In Australia. That means it's time for new music, and the duo has obliged. A 7" is dropping next month, with the new original "Mad Rooter" backed by a cover of Suicide's "Ghost Rider." The A-side, out today, chugs along with a bluesy rock 'n' roll snarl, at least until those intermittent bursts of chaos. Hear it below.

"Mad Rooter" b/w "Ghost Rider" is out 11/19 via Grupo in Australia/New Zealand and City Slang in the rest of the world. Pre-order it here.

