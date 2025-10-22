Skip to Content
Puma Blue Announces New Album Croak Dream: Hear “Desire”

9:53 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

South-London born, Atlanta-based artist Jacob Allen makes some stealthy, intricate trip-hop under the name Puma Blue. Today, he's announced his a new album called Croak Dream with the sensual, slow-burning single "Desire." It's the type of song you'd want to soundtrack a late-night walk, smoking cigarettes under the moonlight with a crisp breeze in the air, pondering what human impulses to surrender to.

“I didn’t have microphones with me or anything,” Allen shared about the tracks creation. “I ended up embracing the raw sound of my guitar recorded with my phone, no amplification. I meant to re-dub it later, but I actually fell in love with how visceral it sounded unplugged, and so I left it as it was. This approach snowballed into an appetite for these gritty and ugly sounds clashing with something more lucid and dream-like."

He added: "Sometimes I feel like my music has been chronically shy and so with this song, it just felt time to be bold, let it all hang out, throw the paint around. A lot of recent songs have started this way, lonely and reaching for the guitar the way I did when I was a kid, a sort of old friend. Just using whatever limited tools within my reach. I taught myself guitar on an electric as a teenager and for years we didn’t have a guitar amp, so it felt kind of full circle for me. As for the lyrics, I’m a lover asking his partner to bed, craving what she wants. It’s just a love song really. But with jungle breaks."

Watch the video for "Desire," directed by Jay Oliver Green and Jacob Allen, below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Desire"
02 "Mister Lost"
03 "Hold You"
04 "Croak Dream"
05 "Heaven Above, Hell Below"
06 "(Fool)"
07 "Hush"
08 "Jaded"
09 "Silently"
10 "Cocoons"
11 "Yearn Again"

Croak Dream is out 2/26 via Play It Again Sam.

Liv Hamilton

