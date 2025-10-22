Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

hemlocke springs Announces Debut Album the apple tree under the sea: Hear “head, shoulders, knees and ankles”

10:48 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

hemlocke springs is a world-building artist. But we've only gotten a glimpse of her colorful universe with one EP -- 2023's Going...Going...Gone! Now, it's only a matter of a few months before we get to fully enter the innovative pop musician's surreal world. Today, she announced her debut album the apple tree under the sea and shared the eccentric single “head, shoulders, knees and ankles."

"I grew up very religiously—Christianity is very pertinent in Nigerian culture and the Black community—and I was also obedient to my elders," hemlocke shared about her childhood years in Concord, North Carolina. "This album starts with a character going through the desert who says, 'I'm going to do your will.' They could be saying it to God or a man, but then they come across the apple. It's about me being in this bubble, and realizing that being in that bubble was tougher than I thought, and then finally getting out and exploring who I really am."

Listen to "head, shoulders, knees and ankles" below.

the apple tree under the sea is out 2/13 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026