hemlocke springs Announces Debut Album the apple tree under the sea: Hear “head, shoulders, knees and ankles”

hemlocke springs is a world-building artist. But we've only gotten a glimpse of her colorful universe with one EP -- 2023's Going...Going...Gone! Now, it's only a matter of a few months before we get to fully enter the innovative pop musician's surreal world. Today, she announced her debut album the apple tree under the sea and shared the eccentric single “head, shoulders, knees and ankles."

"I grew up very religiously—Christianity is very pertinent in Nigerian culture and the Black community—and I was also obedient to my elders," hemlocke shared about her childhood years in Concord, North Carolina. "This album starts with a character going through the desert who says, 'I'm going to do your will.' They could be saying it to God or a man, but then they come across the apple. It's about me being in this bubble, and realizing that being in that bubble was tougher than I thought, and then finally getting out and exploring who I really am."

Listen to "head, shoulders, knees and ankles" below.

the apple tree under the sea is out 2/13 via AWAL. Pre-order it here.