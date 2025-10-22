Skip to Content
Geese Raffle Off A Flat Tire And Break Out “First World Warrior” In Denver

9:34 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

All across the country, people are flocking to see Geese on tour in support of the (deservingly) much-hyped Getting Killed. Monday night, the band's travels took them to the Gothic Theatre in Denver-area Englewood, CO, where unique happenings occurred.

For one thing, having suffered a flat tire in transit, the band raffled it off to benefit the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. The destroyed rubber circle went to a guy named Grant, who excitedly received a phone call from Cameron Winter during the encore. Here's some footage of that moment:

@zerodollarman

WOW! How wonderful! Geese did a charity raffle at their Colorado show yesterday for a flat tire they got while on the road. This is momentous to see…. Wow. ? ?: yoshigemdyes via insta #cameronwinter #geeseband #charity #concert #fyp

♬ Long Island City Here I Come - Geese
@gettinggeesed

imagine having cameron winter’s phone number casually now LOL #fyp #geese #foryou #cameronwinter #gettingkilled

♬ original sound - GEESEPOSTING

The tire raffle was immediately followed by the tour debut of "First World Warrior" from Geese's 2021 debut Projector, the band's first performance of that song since 2022. Winter has more or less disowned that album in recent interviews, but this was probably a nice surprise for the band's Day Ones. Watch a bit of that performance below.

