Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – “Calypso Gene” (Feat. Silka & Cleo Reed)

10:39 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Alexander Richter

In a couple of weeks, Armand Hammer and the Alchemist will follow their excellent 2021 album Haram with Mercy, their second collaborative LP. Mercy includes collaborations with some of Armand Hammer's underground rap peers, including Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and Pink Siifu. Last week, Armand Hammer and Alchemist shared lead single "Super Nintendo." Their new single is one of the album's collaborations, but it doesn't feature any other rappers. Instead, "Calypso Gene" has vocals from the LA-based soul-jazz artist Silka and the New York multidisciplinary artist Cleo Reed.

"Calypso Gene" takes its title from the stage name that Nation Of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan used when he was a calypso singer. It's a floaty meditation that still brings the sense of urgency that often defines Armand Hammer. Silka and Cleo Reed sing gospel riffs, repeating the phrase "dip me in the water." ELUCID and billy woods get into hazy realms of memory and legend -- woods telling stories about selling drugs with your grandmother, ELUCID bringing poetic and abstract imagery about sin, forgiveness, and water. This is powerful music. Listen below.

Mercy is out 11/7 on Backwoodz Studioz, with global physical distribution through Rhymesayers Entertainment. Check out our recent interview with Cleo Reed about their album Cuntry.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026