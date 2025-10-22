Real Bad Man Teams With TOBi For His Fifth Collaborative Album Of The Year The Perfect Blue

The LA-based visual artist and designer Adam Jay Weissman produces music under the name Real Bad Man, and he built himself up as a prolific force within underground rap, making full-length collaborations with people like Boldy James, Kool Keith, and Pink Siifu. This year, Real Bad Man has been especially productive. Since 2025 began, he's released four collaborative albums: Dear Psilocybin with ZelooperZ, Midnight with Willie The Kid, Conversational Pieces with Boldy James, and Everything Is Under Control with Knower's Genevieve Artadi. All of those records are well worth your time, and I'd especially recommend Dear Psilocybin, one of my favorite rap records of the year. Now, there's yet another Real Bad Man collaboration on the way.

The next Real Bad Man album is The Perfect Blue, a full-length team-up with the Nigerian-born, Toronto-based rapper and singer known as TOBi. The plan was for Real Bad Man and TOBi to make a straight rap record together, but the project grew more exploratory as they worked on it. Much like Everything Is Under Control, it's a sign that Real Bad Man's sound can work outside the realm of underground rap. Lead single "When I'm Home" is a moody, graceful soul song with a serious groove. Below, check out the Marissa Blair-directed "When I'm Home" video and the tracklist for The Perfect Blue.

TRACKLIST:

01 "All Falls Down"

02 "Over The Moon"

03 "Light Show"

04 "Parked At The Top"

05 "When I’m Home"

06 "Falling"

07 "Taste Like Freedom"

08 "Out The Mud"

09 "Headcrack"

10 "Seen It All"

The Perfect Blue is out 11/14 on Real Bad Man Records.