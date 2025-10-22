U.S. Girls – “Running Errands (Yesterday)” & “Running Errands (Today)”

For a long time now, the Toronto-based artist Meg Remy has recorded music under the name U.S. Girls, and that music has taken a lot of forms. Early U.S. Girls records were arch, electro-pop, but Remy has taken the project in different directions lately. Earlier this year, she released Scratch It, a country-soul experiment that she recorded in Nashville with a band that included session legend Charlie McCoy on harmonica and the Dead Weather/Raconteurs member Jack Lawrence on guitar. Now, she's celebrating the anniversary of her LP Half Free, which turned 10 last month, by sharing two very different versions of her new single "Running Errands."

Meg Remy describes "Running Errands" as a "musical ouroboros experiment" and a "song that consumes its own tail, never wholly free (Half Free, you could say…), never wholly bound, forever changing as it repeats." The track takes pieces of both Half Free and Scratch It. Remy co-produced the "Yesterday" version of "Running Errands" with Maximilian Turnbull, and it uses chopped-up samples to atmospheric effect. She recorded the "Today" version with the Scratch It band, and it sounds very different. Below, check out both versions, as well as the dates for the upcoming U.S. Girls European tour, where Remy will perform with the Scratch It band.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

10/27 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social

10/29 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

10/30 - London, UK @ EartH Theatre

11/01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling

11/02 - Darmstadt, Germany @ Bedroomdisco

11/03 - Cologne, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

11/04 - Paris, France @ La Hasard Ludique

11/06 - Geneva, Switzerland @ L'Usine

11/07 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F

Scratch It and the "Running Errands" single are both out now on 4AD.