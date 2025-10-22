Twen – “Tumbleweed”

Some bands are best heard and not seen, but some benefit immeasurably from the music video format. Twen are among the latter. The Nashville indie band is building up to the release of new album Fate Euphoric, and early singles "Godlike" and "Allnighter" have been great.

Perhaps best of all is "Tumbleweed," today's new offering. The song's got a contagious, bass-powered momentum and an abundance of guitar and vocal hooks, but it also has off-the-charts personality. That component is amplified by the music video, which lets frontperson Jane Fitzsimmons show off insane amounts of charisma. Directed by Fitzsimmons, it depicts Twen performing in what looks like an office building, surrounded by fans who are greatly enjoying themselves. The no-concept, all-style approach works wonders; rarely have I seen a clip that so effectively captures the energy of a raging rock 'n' roll party.

Watch below.

Fate Euphoric is out 11/5 via Twenterprises.