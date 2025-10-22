Lauren Auder – “Yes”

Skip to Content
6:22 PM EDT on October 22, 2025

Lauren Auder has one album, several EPs, and a Caroline Polachek collaboration under her belt. Earlier this year, the London musician contributed to Red Hot’s stacked TRAИƧA compilation, and now she's releasing a new tune simply called "Yes."

“‘Yes' feels like breaking new ground for me, pushing further than I ever have into pop and dance music, as I play around with house influenced pianos, Madchester-esque grooves and a tightly packed lyric delivery," she explains. "The track's movement expresses the rush of adrenaline, the feeling of time speeding up, the constantly tumbling sensation that comes with falling in love.”

Alice Schillaci

