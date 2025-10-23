Jerskin Fendrix Announces Bugonia Soundtrack, Emma Stone Takes Credit For Chappell Roan Needledrop

The British composer and experimental pop artist Jerskin Fendrix did the score for Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things and Kinds Of Kindness, and he's teamed up with the director again on the new feature Bugonia. The plot synopsis reads as follows: "Two conspiracy obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis ) kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company (Emma Stone), convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth."

The movie is out tonight, and its soundtrack album drops next Friday, on Halloween. Fendrix deployed a 90-piece orchestra for the score, and you can hear it flex both the power and finesse of that unit on "Star Saliva / Industry," the advance track out today. Check it out:

In other Bugonia music news, the film features Chappell Roan's 2024 mega-hit "Good Luck, Babe." At a recent press conference, Lanthimos and Stone argued over who decided to include that needledrop, with Stone ultimately declaring that she'd pushed it through after appearing on a talk show with Roan a few days earlier. She's certainly been shouting out Roan at every opportunity, as you can see in the video slideshow below.