Courtney Barnett Plays Fallon, Lucinda’s

Courtney Barnett has a nasty new single out called "Stay In Your Lane." Wednesday night, she brought it to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After taping the show, Barnett played a surprise pop-up gig at Lucinda’s, the newly opened honky-tonk co-founded by Lucinda Williams. She announced the gig on her Instagram story and, based on TikTok footage, had no trouble attracting a crowd.

It's good to have her back. While you await new album news, check out footage of Barnett in action on Fallon and at Lucinda's below.