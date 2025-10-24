Imogen Heap – “I AM__”

Imogen Heap has magic brewing. Today, she’s released a new song called "I AM___," which actually is a mega single combining the songs "What Have You Done To Me?," "Noise," and latest track "Aftercare" in a continuous piece, which is how it was originally meant to be heard. The song also comes with a 13:33-minute experimental music video by London-based Ukrainian director and editor Daria Korsak.

Heap shared, “I hope this song takes you to the places it took me as I went through a transformation mentally and physically throughout the process of making it. I had to live it to write it. An awakening. An unravelling.”

Watch it below.