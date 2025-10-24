Depeche Mode Announce Depeche Mode: M Live Movie & Album With Bonus Tracks: Hear “In The End”

In 2023, all-time synthpop legends Depeche Mode released Memento Mori, their first album since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher, and they headed out on a global arena tour. Now, the group is planning to release a new live movie and album that'll capture a set at Mexico City's Foro Sol Stadium. Later this year, they'll release their concert movie M on DVD and Blu-ray, and they'll also drop the accompanying live album Memento Mori: Mexico City.

The live LP will include a handful of bonus tracks from the Memento Mori sessions, and one of them is out today. Today, they've shared one of those songs. It's called "In The End," and it's not a Linkin Park cover, though I bet that would honestly be pretty lit. Instead, it's a throbbing goth-pop meditation on on the temporary nature of live. Below, check out "In The End" and the Memento Mori: Mexico City tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Intro"

02 "My Cosmos Is Mine"

03 "Wagging Tongue"

04 "Walking In My Shoes"

05 "It’s No Good"

06 "Sister Of Night"

07 "In Your Room"

08 "Everything Counts"

09 "Precious"

10 "Speak To Me"

11 "Home"

12 "Soul With Me"

13 "Ghosts Again"

14 "I Feel You"

15 "A Pain That I’m Used To"

16 "World In My Eyes"

17 "Wrong"

18 "Stripped"

19 "John The Revelator"

20 "Enjoy The Silence"

21 "Waiting For The Night"

22 "Just Can’t Get Enough"

23 "Never Let Me Down Again"

24 "Personal Jesus"

25 "Survive" *

26 "Life 2.0" *

27 "Give Yourself To Me" *

28 "In The End" *

* bonus track from the Memento Mori sessions

M and Memento Mori: Mexico City are both out 12/5 on Columbia.