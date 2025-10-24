Valee & MVW Announce Another Collaborative Album Where Were We: Hear “Danish”

The crispy, fussy, singular Chicago rapper Valee is once again operating at peak capacity. Valee is making a lot of music these days, and he's fully tapped back into the singular flow that made him a figure of great online interest around the time that "Womp Womp" dropped in 2018. Last year, Valee teamed up with MVW, a former contemporary classical composer who reinvented himself as an underground rap producer, to release the beautifully titled collaborative album, Valeedation. A few months ago, Valee appeared on the MVW-produced Boldy James track "Whatchu Think." Now, Valee and MVW are running it back and dropping another collaborative album.

Next month, Valee and MVW will release their new LP Where Were We. These guys really seem to get each other. Lead single "Danish" is exactly what it needs to be. The song lasts for less than two minutes, and it's driven by a hypnotic string figure from MVW. Over that beat, Valee raps in ways that feel both distinctive and effortless. I like this line: "I spent 20K in Prada store, I shouldn'ta went." Could've done without the animated AI video, though. Check out the song below.

Where Were We is out 11/14 on MVW Productions/Riveting Music.