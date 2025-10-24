Skip to Content
Sugar World Announce New Album supercassettevision: Hear “In Magazines”

11:52 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

We haven't gotten a proper album from Sugar World since their 2022 debut, but the Los Angeles band has kept up a steady stream of music in the intervening years. Now they're ready to roll out LP2.

Sugar World will release new album supercassettevision early next year. Our first preview of the project, "In Magazines," is out today. The song is driven by nasty distorted bass and a hard-grooving drumbeat. Everything is shrouded in a wall of static that lends a slightly otherworldly quality to the dazed vocals and fuzzed-out guitars. It's sort of like a lo-fi take on late '90s novelties like Sugar Ray's "Fly." I'm into it.

Watch below.

supercassettevision is out next year on Sunday Records.

