Krallice – “Inner Peace” & “Protean Pulse”

The prolific experimental black metal greats Krallice have a pair of new tracks on deck today. "Inner Peace" is a nearly eight-minute strand of knotty noise-metal, while "Protean Pulse" is almost 16 minutes of foreboding synth textures that patiently builds intensity throughout. What can't these guys do? They're calling these two tracks the No Hope EP, and I hope you listen to it.

<a href="https://krallice.bandcamp.com/album/no-hope">No Hope by Krallice</a>