Obviously You’re Going To Listen To Frances Quinlan & Kyle Pulley’s Debut Parts Work EP

Those who've been missing Hop Along were recently blessed by the news that Frances Quinlan, the band's peerless lead singer and songwriter, had started a new project. Parts Work pairs Quinlan with Kyle Pulley, a Hop Along contributor also known for his band Thin Lips. They shared debut single "Trenton" about a month ago, and today three more songs have followed in the form of a self-titled EP which suggests that, yes, these parts really do work.

Like "Trenton," the rest of Parts Work pairs Quinlan's lightning-strike voice with music that blends acoustic and electronic elements. It's still primarily indie rock, but with a digital exoskeleton of sorts. On "Max Wrench," Quinlan runs their voice through some processors, which might feel like heresy for some, but the effect is fascinating. Fortunately, by the time "Flowers" rolls around, Quinlan is once again letting it rip, sounding thoughtful and gentle yet emotionally charged. It's so wonderful to hear new tracks bearing their voice.

Stream the Parts Work EP below.

Parts Work is out now via Many Hats.