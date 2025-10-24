Equipment Pointed Ankh Announce New Album Eggs A Little Late: Hear “The Shelbyville Codes”

Equipment Pointed Ankh is a Louisville-based ensemble featuring, among other talents, Ryan Davis and members of his Roadhouse Band. They're about to follow up 2023's adventurous Downtown with another stack of instrumentals called Eggs A Little Late. Lead single "The Shelbyville Codes," shared this week, cruises throughout a colorfully morphing backdrop with a playful spirit. It's like something Lambchop or Yo La Tengo might cook up if they were feeling especially jaunty. Listen below.

<a href="https://equipmentpointedankh.bandcamp.com/album/eggs-a-little-late-2">Eggs A Little Late by Equipment Pointed Ankh</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Eggs A Little Late"

02 "A Spectral Math"

03 "The Shelbyville Codes"

04 "M'Ladies"

05 "Cleaning The Secret Weapon"

06 "Every Night Since Harry"

07 "Bean Soup And Rolls (The Peasant's Song)"

08 "Swordfish In Khaki"

09 "A Single Shot Of Metabolism Between Us"

10 "Cincinnati Hush Job"

11 "Exiting Freedom Frontier"

Eggs A Little Late is out 11/28 via Pretty Bunco.