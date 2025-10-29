Neva Dinova – “Alone”

It's cold and it's dark early, which means it's time for depressing music, especially the kind about feeling alone. Voila! Lucky for us Omaha indie rockers Neva Dinova are back with a haunting new tune called "Alone."
"Alone" is the band's first new music since last year's Canary, which was their first album in 16 years. "Songs can come from a lot of places," Jake Bellows says of "Alone." "But this one came from nowhere, emptiness. In a change of pace we had the privilege to record three songs with local legend and dear friend Vic Padios at his elegant home studio. This is one of those recordings. We love how they turned out."
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
11/06 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
11/07 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Burlington
11/09 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar
11/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/11 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101
11/12 - Providence, RI @ Getties
11/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
11/14 - New London, CT @ The Oasis
11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center
11/16 - Columbus, OH @ The Spacebar
11/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Zabhaz
11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling
11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's
11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ miniBar
11/22 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge