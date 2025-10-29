Neva Dinova – “Alone”

It's cold and it's dark early, which means it's time for depressing music, especially the kind about feeling alone. Voila! Lucky for us Omaha indie rockers Neva Dinova are back with a haunting new tune called "Alone."

"Alone" is the band's first new music since last year's Canary, which was their first album in 16 years. "Songs can come from a lot of places," Jake Bellows says of "Alone." "But this one came from nowhere, emptiness. In a change of pace we had the privilege to record three songs with local legend and dear friend Vic Padios at his elegant home studio. This is one of those recordings. We love how they turned out."

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

11/06 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

11/07 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/08 - Chicago, IL @ The Burlington

11/09 - Bloomington, IN @ Blockhouse Bar

11/10 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/11 - New York, NY @ Nightclub 101

11/12 - Providence, RI @ Getties

11/13 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

11/14 - New London, CT @ The Oasis

11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Government Center

11/16 - Columbus, OH @ The Spacebar

11/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Zabhaz

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Zhora Darling

11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's

11/20 - Kansas City, MO @ miniBar

11/22 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge