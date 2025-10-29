Skip to Content
Watch Faye Webster Sing With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

By Danielle Chelosky

6:14 PM EDT on October 29, 2025

Faye Webster loves the orchestra. In 2022, the viral indie darling unveiled Car Therapy Sessions, an EP of orchestral reimaginings of previously released songs of hers. Last year, she released her latest record, which was called Underdressed At The Symphony. Now she's appropriately dressed at the symphony for her performances with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

The singer-songwriter's residency began last night and continues until tomorrow at the Atlanta Symphony Hall. She sang tunes from throughout her discography. Lil Yachty joined her for "Lego Ring," and Father joined her for "Flowers." This follows her Faye Webster Invitational over the weekend, at which she competed with Tyler, The Creator in chess. As for new music, we last heard that she was readying her major label debut in June. In the meantime, watch her perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra below.

@sydn3ymilan

night one was so beautiful, i was so lucky to be so close! #fayewebster #concert #fayewebsterconcert #atlanta ily faye

♬ original sound - sydney!
@sebmp3

An Evening With Faye Webster and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra #fayewebster

♬ original sound - sebmp3

