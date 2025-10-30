Lily Allen Announces West End Girl UK Tour

Last week Lily Allen released West End Girl, her first new album in seven years, and it’s taking the pop world by storm. The drama certainly has been helping. Now, the British singer has announced a UK tour.
The run takes place in March, kicking off in Glasgow and ending in London. The announcement follows her hanging out with actor Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Lurker) and indie rocker girlpuppy last night in New York, where they celebrated West End Girl Fall. How are you celebrating? Tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local; see the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
03/02/26 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
03/03/26 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
03/05/26 – Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall
03/07/26 – Sheffield, England @ Sheffield City Hall
03/08/26 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
03/10/26 – Manchester, England @ The Hall at Aviva Studios
03/11/26 – Manchester, England @ The Hall at Aviva Studios
03/14/26 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall Nottingham
03/15/26 – Cambridge, England @ Cambridge Corn Exchange
03/17/26 – Bristol, England @ Bristol Beacon
03/18/26 – Cardiff, Wales @ New Theatre
03/20/26 – London, England @ The London Palladium
03/21/26 – London, England @ The London Palladium