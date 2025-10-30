Lily Allen Announces West End Girl UK Tour

Last week Lily Allen released West End Girl, her first new album in seven years, and it’s taking the pop world by storm. The drama certainly has been helping. Now, the British singer has announced a UK tour.

The run takes place in March, kicking off in Glasgow and ending in London. The announcement follows her hanging out with actor Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Lurker) and indie rocker girlpuppy last night in New York, where they celebrated West End Girl Fall. How are you celebrating? Tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local; see the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/02/26 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

03/03/26 – Liverpool, England @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

03/05/26 – Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall

03/07/26 – Sheffield, England @ Sheffield City Hall

03/08/26 – Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

03/10/26 – Manchester, England @ The Hall at Aviva Studios

03/11/26 – Manchester, England @ The Hall at Aviva Studios

03/14/26 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

03/15/26 – Cambridge, England @ Cambridge Corn Exchange

03/17/26 – Bristol, England @ Bristol Beacon

03/18/26 – Cardiff, Wales @ New Theatre

03/20/26 – London, England @ The London Palladium

03/21/26 – London, England @ The London Palladium

West End Girl tour ? Tickets go on sale November 7th at 10am. Sign up for early presale access.https://t.co/ey4sMRfIIr pic.twitter.com/Y9Spto1hXP — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) October 30, 2025