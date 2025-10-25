Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Say Anything Share Surprise, Unlistenable Covers Of Animal Collective, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & The Strokes

By Danielle Chelosky

9:47 AM EDT on October 25, 2025

Two years ago Say Anything released the Sufjan Stevens-inspired “Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)” from …Is Committed, an album frontman Max Bemis promised would satirize emo bands “trying to be the next Animal Collective or Strokes.” Now the band has followed that release with a surprise three-song EP called Is Sleazy, featuring covers of Animal Collective and the Strokes (and Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

The credits on Spotify incorrectly list Max Bemis as the writer of these songs, but it’s a three-track covers EP. The artwork calls back to their 2005 album …Is A Real Boy. It seems even Say Anything fans unanimously hate this. Stream it below…

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Georgia Gets By Announces Debut Album Heavy Meadow: Hear “Faded Rose”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Prism Shores Announce New Album Softest Attack: Hear “Kid Gloves”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Namasenda – “Cola”

January 30, 2026
New Music

Willie Nelson Shares New Lawnmower Man Collab

January 30, 2026
New Music

Jessica Lea Mayfield & Dolour Cover Weezer’s Pinkerton As A Jazzy Piano Album: Hear “Why Bother?”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Jeshi, Fredwave, & Big Ever – “Champagne”

January 29, 2026