Say Anything Share Surprise, Unlistenable Covers Of Animal Collective, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & The Strokes

Two years ago Say Anything released the Sufjan Stevens-inspired “Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent)” from …Is Committed, an album frontman Max Bemis promised would satirize emo bands “trying to be the next Animal Collective or Strokes.” Now the band has followed that release with a surprise three-song EP called Is Sleazy, featuring covers of Animal Collective and the Strokes (and Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

The credits on Spotify incorrectly list Max Bemis as the writer of these songs, but it’s a three-track covers EP. The artwork calls back to their 2005 album …Is A Real Boy. It seems even Say Anything fans unanimously hate this. Stream it below…