Grimes Shares Sub Focus Collab, Tells Doomscroll About Getting “Exiled From The Left”

During her ill-fated Coachella DJ set last year, Grimes debuted "Synchronize," a collaboration with the English DJ-producer Sub Focus. This past July, she enthused about Sub Focus in a tweet:

I literally could not be more hyped on sub focus. Dance music has felt bizarrely sterile and increasingly so over time Working on some stuff for his record and it's literally hitting like the autistic sci fi shit in all the right places like it rly feels like cinematic, like I'm right in Neuromancer. But also it's genuinely euphoric. It has been so long since I've felt euphoric about dance music that I am actually distubed at how disembodied and status oriented music can become.

Today another collaboration between the two artists is out, officially this time. It's called "Entwined," and you can hear it below, followed by much more on the Grimes front.

What else has Grimes been up to? For one thing, in a longform video interview with Doomscroll, she discussed many subjects including being "exiled from the Left." Here's an excerpt she posted on X, which celebrates the creative freedom that comes with being canceled:

Per the table of contents, some of the other subjects covered in the interview include "Regulation & digital hygiene," "Iryna vs Charlie," and "Post-woke & psycho-hazards." Here's the whole thing:

Grimes also released a trailer for a "tutorial" about making her "Artificial Angels" video:

And in a post on X, she shared some concerns about the AI bubble:

This seems so so so dangerous. This is what has finally broken me and started turning me against AI as it currently stands - it's clear to me ethics don't matter to the big ai companies. This will fuck the people so hard - this will be an eventual economic bloodbath - am I missing something? How do you justify this

