Noname Announces New Project Cartoon Radio: Hear “Hundred Acres”

2:37 PM EDT on October 31, 2025

We haven't heard much from Noname since she released her long-awaited Sundial in 2023. That's about to change. Today, the Chicago rapper has announced a new project called Cartoon Radio and shared its lead single.

We don't have a release date for Cartoon Radio yet. What we do have is "Hundred Acres," which finds Noname spitting over a low-key nasty piano-pounding beat: "If this the last supper, then my lover gettin' three plates/ Liberate a free state, communism sweepstakes." There are some manipulated vocals at the end, and the R&B hook is immaculately smooth. It's a hip-hop classicist's dream.

In director Daren Rabinovitch's video, Noname is joined by a mascot-like character known only as the Creature. Watch below.

