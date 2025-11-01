Liam Gallagher Unleashes On Oasis Fan Who Launched A Flare Into Melbourne Crowd

Liam Gallagher is looking back in anger, and rightfully so. Oasis brought their reunion tour to Australia last night with their first night at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and a fan set off a flare into the audience. Now Liam is doing some scolding on social media.

“To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Liam wrote on Twitter. According to setlist.fm, he reacted IRL by saying, “Naughty, naughty, naughty.”

A video of the incident shows that the fan was attempting to offer a supernova during “Champagne Supernova.” That’s not necessary. If the band wanted pyro they would’ve gotten pyro. Oasis play there again tonight; hopefully security is more attentive this time around.

