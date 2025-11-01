Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Liam Gallagher Unleashes On Oasis Fan Who Launched A Flare Into Melbourne Crowd

By Danielle Chelosky

10:29 AM EDT on November 1, 2025

Liam Gallagher is looking back in anger, and rightfully so. Oasis brought their reunion tour to Australia last night with their first night at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and a fan set off a flare into the audience. Now Liam is doing some scolding on social media.

“To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Liam wrote on Twitter. According to setlist.fm, he reacted IRL by saying, “Naughty, naughty, naughty.”

video of the incident shows that the fan was attempting to offer a supernova during “Champagne Supernova.” That’s not necessary. If the band wanted pyro they would’ve gotten pyro. Oasis play there again tonight; hopefully security is more attentive this time around.

https://twitter.com/Virginifer/status/1984231715267854565

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Television Bassist Fred Smith Dead At 77

February 6, 2026
News

Watch Mariah Carey Perform At The 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics Opening Ceremony

February 6, 2026
News

Prince’s Old Band New Power Generation Changes Its Name

February 6, 2026
News

Nine Inch Nails Win First Grammy In 30 Years, Play “Non-Entity” For The First Time In 17 Years

February 6, 2026
News

Neil Young Cancels 2026 Tour

February 6, 2026
News

Robyn Announces International Tour

February 6, 2026