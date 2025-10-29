Rock Hall Announces More 2025 Induction Guests Including Donald Glover, Jim Carrey, & Feist

The 40th annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place next weekend. The list of presenters and performers for the Saturday, Nov. 8 event has been getting a gradual reveal, with Chappell Roan and the Killers getting announced yesterday. Now we have more names, including Donald Glover, Jim Carrey, and Feist.

Other guests announced today are Avril Lavigne, Bryan Adams, En Vogue, Gina Schock, Hurby Luv Bug Azorm, Janelle Monáe, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Perry, Lisa Coleman, Mick Fleetwood, Mike McCready, Nancy Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

They join the previously released list, which had Olivia Rodrigo, Questlove, Elton John, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, David Letterman, Iggy Pop, Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, and more.

Carrey is presumably inducting Soundgarden, with whom he appeared on SNL in 1996. That’d a reunion with his How The Grinch Stole Christmas co-star Taylor Momsen, who will sing with the surviving members of the grunge band.

This year’s inductees include Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes, in addition to Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins, and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The event will stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand at a later date.