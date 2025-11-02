Brandi Carlile Returns To SNL For New Album Returning To Myself

Brandi Carlile just released her new album Returning To Myself, which she co-produced with Aaron Dessner, Justin Vernon, and Andrew Watt. She was also the musical guest on a Miles Teller-hosted episode of SNL last night, her fourth time doing so; she most recently did a joint appearance with Elton John back in April, and also performed on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert a few weeks prior. This time around, Carlile performed Returning To Myself tracks "Human" and "Church & State."

The episode's cold open was based on last week's NYC mayoral debate, with second-time host Teller appearing as Andrew Cuomo alongside surprise cameos from Ramy Youssef as Zohran Mamdani and Shane Gillis as Curtis Sliwa. James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump appeared once again, singing some “The Music Of The Night” from The Phantom Of The Opera.

This coming Saturday Carlile will sing "Black Hole Sun" with Soundgarden when the grunge band is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. That same night, SNL will feature two first-timers: Sombr as musical guest with host Nikki Glaser. See Carlile's performance from last night below.