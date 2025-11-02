Dijon Sings Justin Bieber Collab “Yukon,” Dismisses Bruce Springsteen Movie

Dijon recently began his tour in support of Baby, his very good new album from this summer. A few lifetimes ago, Justin Bieber, too, released some star-making music called "Baby." Now Dijon and Justin Bieber are collaborators and I think that's beautiful. For his own new albums SWAG and SWAG II, Bieber clearly took a lot of inspiration from Dijon, enlisting the ascendant R&B star as a co-producer and co-writer on some tracks. One of those tracks is SWAG highlight "Yukon," and although it's Bieber's tune, Dijon performed it himself live for the first time at his Portland concert last night.

Bieber didn't make an appearance, although he was in the audience at Dijon's San Diego show (their mutual collaborator Mk.gee did join Dijon onstage in LA). Personally, I'm OK with "Yukon" just being a Dijon song. Watch him sing it below.

In other recent Dijon news, let it be known that he does not plan on seeing the new Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. Perhaps the Boss' mustard comments hit too close to home.