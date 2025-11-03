Skip to Content
h. pruz – “After Always”

By Tom Breihan

10:14 AM EST on November 3, 2025

Felix Walworth

Just a few days from now, Hannah Pruzinsky, the New York singer-songwriter who records as h. pruz, will release their new album Red sky at morning. Pruzinsky co-produced the LP with Florist/Told Slant member Felix Walworth, and they're also publishing a companion-piece RPG book called Sailor's Warning. We've posted the early tracks "Arrival" and "Krista," and now a third Red sky at morning song has hit the internet.

The new h. pruz single "After Always" is a soft, chiming acoustic song that moves with a ghostly sense of grace. It reminds me a bit of Espers, the great Philadelphia freak-folk group who never got as much shine as some of the other acts in their scene. "After Always" doesn't sound like Espers, but it casts a similar sort of spell. Hannah Pruzinsky's cousin and collaborator Molly Schenkenberger directed the song's dream-logic video, which seems to be built around Pruzinsky's RPG. Check it out below.

Red sky at morning is out 11/7 on Mtn. Laurel.

