Esteemed emo veterans Jimmy Eat World were recently played Best Friends Forever in Las Vegas, where they were presumably greeted as heroes. Frontman Jim Adkins has been popping up some fun places, featuring on a brilliant new Jay Som track and guesting with fellow Arizona greats the Format at their reunion show. Today Adkins' band is back with their first new song since the non-album single "Telepath" in 2023.

"Failure" doubles as the opening track of Jimmy Eat World's newly announced Something(s) Loud EP. The record packages today's new track with the digital singles "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts" and their cover of Crooked Fingers' "Call To Love" with Bethany Cosentino, plus an acoustic version of "Something Loud" and TW Walsh's remix of "Place Your Debts." It's the vinyl debut of all these tracks.

Recorded during the sessions for 2019's Surviving, "Failure" is co-produced by Jimmy Eat World and Justin Meldal Johnsen and engineered/mixed by Ken Andrews of — hey, how about that — Failure. (Andrews has clarified that the song "Failure" is not named after the band Failure.) The song is a power-chord-laden slow jam that reminds me I once saw these guys open for Weezer. It gets pretty intense by the end — which comes too soon, by the way — and that closing "la la la" melody will stick with you.

Below, watch director Keith Koenig's "Failure" video as well as an old video in which Andrews breaks down the mixing process for the song.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Something Loud"

02 "Failure"

03 "Place Your Debts"

04 "Something Loud (Acoustic Version)"

05 "Call To Love" (Feat. Bethany Cosentino)

06 "Place Your Debts (TW Walsh Remix)"

Something(s) Loud is out 11/14. Pre-order it here.