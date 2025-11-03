Skip to Content
Vines – “nothing bad can happen”

12:52 PM EST on November 3, 2025

Cassie Wieland, the ambient composer and electronic balladeer known as Vines, released her debut album I'll be here a few months back. She's following it up today with a new one-off single released exclusively on Bandcamp, with all proceeds going to Transgender Law Center.

The song is called "nothing bad can happen," and it makes for a fantastic introduction to Wieland's morose, grandly ceremonial style. In addition to paying for the track, you can get a free download by purchasing the related T-shirt designed by Wieland's friend Pat Swoboda." Per Wieland, "Like a deteriorating billionaire once said: nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen."

Listen below.

