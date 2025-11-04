Slonk Donkerson Announce New Album Upgrade To Premium: Hear Two Tracks

Slonk Donkerson last released music in 2016 with the groovy earworm “Cassanova’s At It Again.” Our 2015 Band To Watch is finally back today with the announcement of Upgrade To Premium, their first album in decade. Two singles are out now.

“Reinvent The Wheel” is a charming blast of power-pop; the hooks have never been this catchy and the choruses so simply enjoyable. “Isolation” has a cunning edge, shimmering synths, and lyrics about going to a Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers concert and seeing someone sitting in your assigned seat. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Upgrade To Premium”

02 “Reinvent The Wheel”

03 “Isolation”

04 “Writer’s Strike”

05 “(I Think I’ve Lost) Creative Control”

06 “Enable Location Services”

07 “Norwegian Cruises”

08 “More Of Me In The Monitor”

09 “The Length Of The Song”

10 “The 10th Song”

11 “Farewell Show”

12 “The Track”

13 “The Silent Majority”

Upgrade To Premium is out 11/17. Pre-order it here.