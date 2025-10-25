Skip to Content
R.E.M.’s Mike Mills Shares New Drivin N Cryin Cover, Joins New Supergroup Howl Owl Howl

By Danielle Chelosky

11:49 AM EDT on October 25, 2025

In 2023, the Drivin N Cryin cover compilation Let’s Go Dancing: A Celebration Of Kevn Kinney began rolling out. It’s still happening, and now R.E.M.’s Mike Mills is sharing a rendition of “Telling Stories” from 1995’s Wrapped In Sky.

It’s a rare fully solo outing for the former R.E.M. and current Baseball Project member. Back in 2010 Mills released a cover of Billy Bragg’s “Sing Their Souls Back Home,” but he’s only rare been credited as a solo artist. About the cover, Kinney said on Instagram:

Drivin n Cryin’s first mention in a major rock magazine was from Mike Mills years ago in a best of list for Rolling Stone … it was a big deal in our poncey highland apartment!!

Over the years my respect and admiration grows for his nonstop pursuit of musical expansion..

Classical compositions to garage rock songs about baseball and beyond ..

His Telling Stories is very special to me …a song about growing up and hopeful horizons …

Mike sat in with Peter Buck (another keep moving forward always touring legend) and myself and played three or four songs he’d never even heard before…. And I was so honored to be sitting two feet away from one of the greatest rock bass players (@rem) of all time…

I think you’re gonna dig this !!!! I am

Mills also recently joined the supergroup Howl Owl Howl with Hootie & The Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker and Black Crowes co-founder Steve Gorman, and their debut song “My Cologne” arrives on Halloween. For now, check out Mills’ take on “Telling Stories” below.

UPDATE: Here’s Howl Owl Howl’s debut single “My Cologne.”

