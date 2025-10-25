Zohran Mamdani Makes A Cameo At PinkPantheress’ Brooklyn Tour Kickoff

Early voting for New York City’s mayoral election began today, and Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani secured an important cosign last night. He attended PinkPantheress at her tour kickoff at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre and made a cameo on the big screen.

Mamdani held out his hands for the camera, and his palms read: “Our time has come. Vote Nov. 4,” prompting the crowd to go wild. In an Instagram Story, the pop singer wrote, “such a pleasure to have you.”

Last month he also joined Lucy Dacus onstage at the All Things Go festival, and since then he answered during a debate that Forest Hills Stadium, where that took place, is his favorite local music venue (Republican Curtis Sliwa and Independent Andrew Cuomo both said Under The K Bridge. Do you think they went to the recent Bladee show there?). Watch Mamdani steal PinkPantheress’ spotlight below.