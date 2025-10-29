Show Me The Body’s Harlan Steed Shares Debut Solo Single “Meet Me In The Graveyard”

Show Me The Body bassist Harlan Steed is making his solo debut. You can never know what to expect with the raucous NYC band, so it would be hard to guess what Steed’s lone foray would be. It turns out, at least for today’s “Meet Me In The Graveyard,” he’s going full goth.

“‘Meet me In The Graveyard’ is a song about forbidden love,” Steed says, expounding:

It is a song about a date I went on in a graveyard and the feeling of trespassing on hallowed grounds while seeking a deeper connection. That by nature of the location we chose to consummate our romance — there was something inherently wrong and taboo about it, and yet also extremely romantic for a couple of goths. The notion that one could find love in a landscape of death, is both absurd and realistic in this day and age. It is a song about grief and forgiveness and hope and despair. It is the perfect introduction into the current landscape I’m trying to create.

Whomst among us has not been on a graveyard date or two? Steed adds that the song is “music for goth kids to fuck to, not fight to,” which is a beautiful message! Listen below.