underscores – “Do It”

The young New York-based singer and producer April Grey makes jittery but confident hyperpop under the name underscores. She's a prolific collaborator these days, appearing on recent tracks from Oklou, Yaeji, and Danny Brown, and she's about to join Brown on tour. As for underscores' own music, her last album was 2023's Wallsocket, and she seems to have a new one in the works. Over the summer, underscores released a single with the very simple title "Music." Today, she's got a new one with the possibly even simpler title "Do It."

I get at least a tiny bit of an early solo Justin Timberlake vibe from "Do It," and I mean that in the best way. It's a sleek, catchy dance-pop track powered by chopped-up acoustic guitars, and its lyrics seem to be all about negotiating a contract for a romantic relationship. underscores directed the "Do It" video herself, and it's got her hitting some slick choreographed dance moves with a couple of friends. This doesn't feel like some experimental mutation of pop music. It feels like straight-up pop music, and it totally succeeds on that level. Check it out below.

"Do It" is out now on Mom + Pop.