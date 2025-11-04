deathcrash – “Triumph”

Based on name alone, you might assume that deathcrash was a 19-year-old rapper who dressed like a bat and whose beats sounded like the modem-connector static noise. Nope! Instead, deathcrash come from the the fertile South London post-punk scene, and they make majestic '90s-style slowcore. The first two deathcrash albums, 2022's Return and 2023's Less, came out during a busy six-minth stretch. Now, they're back with their first new single in a couple of years.

Bassist Patrick Fitzgerald wrote deathcrash's new song "Triumph," and he co-directed its video with St.Teilo. It's a heavy, pretty track with some great crashing riffage. According to the band, the song is about "fighting the urge to drive into oncoming traffic," and that's an important urge to fight. The clip ends with a brief teaser for deathcrash's third album. Below, check out "Triumph" and the band's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/05 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios (with Divide & Dissolve for Pitchfork London)

12/14 – Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Club

2/26 – New York, NY @ 101

4/12 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

4/14 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4/15 – Manchester, UK @ YES

4/16 – London, UK @ The Garage

"Triumph" is out now on untitled (recs).