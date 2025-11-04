Weyes Blood Joins SPELLLING On A New Version Of “Destiny Arrives”

Back in March, Chrystia Cabral, the Bay Area art-pop musician who records under the name SPELLLING, released her extremely cool album Portrait Of My Heart, one of our favorite records of the year's first half. One of that LP's highlights is a vast, dreamy ballad called "Destiny Arrives." Today, SPELLLING shares a brand-new version of "Destiny Arrives" that features Weyes Blood, someone who knows how to make a vast and dreamy ballad.

We haven't gotten a proper Weyes Blood album since she released And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow in 2022. But Natalie Mering remains plenty active. Earlier this year, she covered Neil Diamond's "Shiloh" and teamed up with Drugdealer on "Real Thing." Mering gets a very cool movie-star entrance on this new version of "Destiny Arrives," and the stillness of her presence really adds something to the song.

In a press release, SPELLLING says, "Weyes Blood has been a dream artist to collaborate with for a long time now. I'm so honored to have her timeless voice on this reimagined version of 'Destiny Arrives.' She stepped into the song so gracefully and added such an epic glow to the feeling of the song through her own lyrical contribution and very intimate interpretation of the song." Weyes Blood says, "The strange fantastical universe Tia's built under the moniker SPELLLING has always captivated me, and when she asked me to sing on 'Destiny Arrives' I was there for the ride." Below, check out the new version of "Destiny Arrives," as well as the original video.

Portrait Of My Heart is out now on Sacred Bones.