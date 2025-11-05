Ariana Grande Asks Angry Brazilians Not To Wish Danger On Her

Wicked: For Good had its world premiere in São Paulo last night, and Ariana Grande was unable to make it due to issues with her flight. Now, the pop star is asking fans to not “wish danger” on her and her team.

Grande’s fans lashed out on the singer on social media in response to her announcement of her absence, which she made on Instagram Stories yesterday. Here’s what she wrote:

Brazil, i can’t believe this is happening and i am beyond devastated to be sending this message. a few hours ago, my team and i had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 11am tomorrow which means that i would not be making it in time for the Wicked For Good São Paulo premiere. my team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this, we’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time, even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain. i am so heartbroken that i’m unable to be there with you all. we sincerely tried everything we could and i apologize from the bottom of my heart. please shower my incredible castmates with all of the love that i wish i could be showering you with and have the most beautiful celebration. and again, i am so, so very sorry.

Today, she addressed the retaliation in another Instagram Story:

please don’t wish danger on us. we did everything we could and i promise you no one is more upset than i am, i promise no matter how upset or disappointed you are, please please do not wish danger on us or assume that we didn’t try.. there was no other time for me to leave and these plans have been booked for months. i wrapped another film on the 31st and i worked all day the 1st and the 2nd as well, just the same as Jonny, Cyn and Jon have been working. we all were scheduled to leave the same day. it just so happened that this plane had a safety problem and i have explained why finding another option was impossible.. i have been looking forward to this moment for a year… so please know how disappointed i am… sending lots of love to you all i hope it’s a beautiful and safe night. i love Brazil, i always have, i always will

The movie she wrapped up last week is John Hamburg’s Focker In Law.

people that claim to be her own fans forcing her to put a statement like this is jus insane. it’s okay to b disappointed but this was never an event solely focused on meeting / seeing ONLY ariana & sending her threats over things out of her control is sick idk what’s wrong with u pic.twitter.com/bTAYVFbA66 — ola ? (@purplelacebras) November 4, 2025