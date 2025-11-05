Jordana’s new EP Jordanaland arrives this week. The LA-based artist has shared “Still Do” and “Like That,” and today we get a final preview with the glamorous, breezy earworm “Blouse,” which is not a Clairo cover.

“Blouse” is “a song about wanting someone to realize there’s a romantic connection underneath the superficial reasons,” the singer-songwriter expounds. “Through a one-sided passionate intimacy, shouting into the ether, questioning if tender moments with each other could mean anything more than just a physical relationship.”

It’s a glamorous little earworm, and it comes with a cinematic, Otium-directed music video and US tour dates. Check out both below.

TOUR DATES:

03/05/26 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/06/26 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

03/07/26 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

03/09/26 – Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club

03/11/26 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

03/12/26 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

03/13/26 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

03/14/26 – Madison, WI @ UW Memorial Union / The Sett

03/16/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

03/17/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

03/18/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

03/20/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Hall)

03/21/26 – Amherst, MA @ The Drake

03/22/26 – Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

03/23/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/25/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

03/26/26 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

03/27/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

03/28/26 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

03/30/26 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

03/31/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/01/26 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

04/02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

04/04/26 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

The Jordanaland EP is out 11/7 on Grand Jury.