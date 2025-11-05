Remember Sports Announce New Album The Refrigerator: Hear “Bug”

Remember Sports haven't released an album since 2021's Like A Stone, though there was an EP called Leap Day in 2022. Still, when new album The Refrigerator drops next February on the band's new label home Get Better Records, it will essentially mark the Philly indie mainstays' first new music in half a decade. That's reason to rejoice, and new single "Bug" will only increase your anticipation.

The Refrigerator was largely inspired by Carmen Perry's experience working as an elementary school teacher in the COVID era. It's the first Remember Sports album to feature drummer Julian Powell. They tracked it at Chicago's Electrical Audio just after the death of that studio's proprietor and guiding light, Steve Albini. "It feels like a Saturn return record," Perry says. "Messy, hard, crazy-making, but ultimately healing."

The new album opens with recent single "Across The Line," then goes straight into today's new track, "Bug." It's a rocket-fueled rocker that lives up to its Dinosaur Jr. namesake, even if it's more like a Beths or Ratboys song with a bridge straight out of early Built To Spill. Carmen Perry continues to write with an emotional and melodic clarity that puts her in league with the Crutchfields. Hear "Bug" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Across The Line"

02 "Bug"

03 "Thumb"

04 "Selfish"

05 "Ghost"

06 "Fridge"

07 "Roadkill"

08 "Cut Fruit"

09 "Yowie"

10 "Zucchini"

11 "Soothe/Seethe"

12 "Nevermind"

The Refrigerator is out 2/13 on Get Better.