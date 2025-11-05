King Hannah – “This Hotel Room”

Next Month, the Liverpool Band To Watch King Hannah will release a new limited edition 7". "This Hotel Room" b/w "Look At Miss Ohio" follows this year's "Leftovers," which itself was an outtake from last year's Big Swimmer. The B-side is a Gillian Welch cover. Today we hear A-side "This Hotel Room," a smoldering folk-rock slow jam buoyed by powerful harmonies from bandmates Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle. They sound like a band fully capable of doing justice to a Gillian Welch song.

King Hannah offered this statement:

Our favourite thing to do is sing together and harmonise and we wanted a song of our own that allowed us to do this, a song that sounded timeless and nostalgic and paid homage to the country-folk singers we love so much while still resonating as a King Hannah track. We’re always trying to capture an intimacy and write in a way that is personal and honest and reflective, and "This Hotel Room" is no exception to this. To us it's about the past and the future, about trying to find warmth and love in both of those things while also recognising the sadness and sense of loss inherent to both.

Watch the Whittle-directed "This Hotel Room" video below.

"This Hotel Room" b/w "Look At Miss Ohio" is out 12/4 via City Slang. Pre-order it here.