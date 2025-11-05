We're always down for a new tune from Charlotte Day Wilson, one of Canada's foremost purveyors of indie-leaning pop and R&B. Today the track in question is "Selfish," a crystalline, propulsive new single dotted with a wordless melody that reminds me of "Tom's Diner." It follows the Ouri collab "Behave !" from the summer. Here's what Wilson has to say about it:

Selfish is one of those songs that came together effortlessly. About 3 hours all together, just pure collaborative ease between myself, Saya Gray, Ace G & Braden Sauder. Saya was sitting at the piano playing some chords and instantly I knew where the song was heading. It was one of those moments we dream of as songwriters where there are no questions just answers.

Listen below.