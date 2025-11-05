Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Euphoria Again & Dogwood Tales Announce New Collaborative Album Destination Heaven: Hear The Title Track

6:23 PM EST on November 5, 2025

Last year, Euphoria Again — the project of Knifeplay’s John Klein — released the album Waiting On Time To Fly. Now the band is announcing a collaborative album called Destination Heaven with the Harrisburg, VA alt-country group Dogwood Tales.

The title track is out today, about which Kyle Grim of Dogwood Tales says:

I was struggling to write music for a few weeks, so I tuned my guitar to a tuning Johnny told me about (now called Euphoria tuning), and I started playing chords I saw him play when we were on tour together. It turned into a verse and a guitar riff that never really went anywhere until the recording session. Miles and Johnny wrote the second verse the first night we were together and the rest of Euphoria brought it to life right away. It was the perfect way to get the recording process anchored in a spirit of collaboration and trust in one another and really set the tone for the whole weekend to be all about seeing what we could accomplish together.

Watch its music video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Prelude”
02 “Destination Heaven”
03 “It’s Not Hard To Laugh”
04 “Candy”
05 “Nah Nah Nah”
06 “At Least I’m Not Lonely Tonight”
07 “Crickets”
08 “See Through”
09 “Slackers & Go Getters”
10 “Albuquerque”

TOUR DATES:
02/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
02/05 – State College, PA @ Manny’s *
02/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch
02/07 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
02/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

* = Supporting Twen

Destination Heaven is out 1/7/26 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.

B. William Green

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Victoria Monét – “Let Me”

February 11, 2026
New Music

Tinariwen – “Imidiwan Takyadam” (Feat. José González)

February 11, 2026
New Music

Powerplant – “The Fork”

February 11, 2026
New Music

Love Remain – “Steppa”

February 11, 2026
New Music

Mei Semones Announces New EP Kurage: Hear “Koneko” (Feat. Liana Flores)

February 11, 2026
New Music

Gladie – “Brace Yourself”

February 11, 2026