Euphoria Again & Dogwood Tales Announce New Collaborative Album Destination Heaven: Hear The Title Track

Last year, Euphoria Again — the project of Knifeplay’s John Klein — released the album Waiting On Time To Fly. Now the band is announcing a collaborative album called Destination Heaven with the Harrisburg, VA alt-country group Dogwood Tales.

The title track is out today, about which Kyle Grim of Dogwood Tales says:

I was struggling to write music for a few weeks, so I tuned my guitar to a tuning Johnny told me about (now called Euphoria tuning), and I started playing chords I saw him play when we were on tour together. It turned into a verse and a guitar riff that never really went anywhere until the recording session. Miles and Johnny wrote the second verse the first night we were together and the rest of Euphoria brought it to life right away. It was the perfect way to get the recording process anchored in a spirit of collaboration and trust in one another and really set the tone for the whole weekend to be all about seeing what we could accomplish together.

Watch its music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Prelude”

02 “Destination Heaven”

03 “It’s Not Hard To Laugh”

04 “Candy”

05 “Nah Nah Nah”

06 “At Least I’m Not Lonely Tonight”

07 “Crickets”

08 “See Through”

09 “Slackers & Go Getters”

10 “Albuquerque”

TOUR DATES:

02/04 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

02/05 – State College, PA @ Manny’s *

02/06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch

02/07 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

02/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Annex

* = Supporting Twen

Destination Heaven is out 1/7/26 via Born Losers. Pre-order it here.