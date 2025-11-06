Radiohead’s Second Reunion Show Had Two Songs They Hadn’t Played In Sixteen Years

Radiohead are in the midst of playing their first shows since 2018. The band kicked off their reunion tour yesterday at Madrid’s Movistar Arena, and they performed at the same venue tonight and brought out some deep-cuts and tour debuts.

Per setlist.fm, the band did In Rainbows’ “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and The Bends’ “(Nice Dream)” for the first time since 2009. Tour debuts include “The Bends,” “All I Need,” “Nude,” “Reckoner,” “Airbag,” “Separator,” “Pyramid Song,” “Exit Music (For A Film),” “Street Spirit (Fade Out),” “Present Tense,” and “The Daily Mail.” They also did “Planet Telex” for the first time since 2017.

The group’s return is not without controversy. Palestinians have been calling for a boycott of Radiohead’s concerts due to their performances in Israel over the years despite the BDS Movement. Jonny Greenwood in particular performed in Tel Aviv as recently as last year while Israel was committing a genocide. Radiohead addressed the backlash in a recent interview. Watch footage from tonight’s show below.