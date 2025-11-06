Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Radiohead’s Second Reunion Show Had Two Songs They Hadn’t Played In Sixteen Years

8:29 PM EST on November 5, 2025

Radiohead are in the midst of playing their first shows since 2018. The band kicked off their reunion tour yesterday at Madrid’s Movistar Arena, and they performed at the same venue tonight and brought out some deep-cuts and tour debuts.

Per setlist.fm, the band did In Rainbows’ “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” and The Bends’ “(Nice Dream)” for the first time since 2009. Tour debuts include “The Bends,” “All I Need,” “Nude,” “Reckoner,” “Airbag,” “Separator,” “Pyramid Song,” “Exit Music (For A Film),” “Street Spirit (Fade Out),” “Present Tense,” and “The Daily Mail.” They also did “Planet Telex” for the first time since 2017.

The group’s return is not without controversy. Palestinians have been calling for a boycott of Radiohead’s concerts due to their performances in Israel over the years despite the BDS Movement. Jonny Greenwood in particular performed in Tel Aviv as recently as last year while Israel was committing a genocide. Radiohead addressed the backlash in a recent interview. Watch footage from tonight’s show below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Rosalía Shares “Sauvignon Blanc” Video, Talks Euphoria Role

February 11, 2026
News

Republican Lawmakers Claim To Launch Investigation Of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

February 11, 2026
News

Weyes Blood, Orville Peck, & Chelsea Cutler Join Exodus From Wasserman Over Epstein Files

February 11, 2026
News

49ers’ Keion White Shot After Alleged Argument With Lil Baby At Super Bowl Afterparty

February 10, 2026
News

Watch Charli XCX In The Official Trailer For Erupcja

February 10, 2026
News

Morrissey.com Sold For A Song, Moz Couldn’t Be Bothered To Bid

February 10, 2026