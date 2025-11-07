Skip to Content
DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – “Not There Yet”

8:38 PM EST on November 6, 2025

Don’t fret — a new DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ album is imminent. The London-based electronic producer first revealed its existence in July, saying it would be unveiled later this year. Now she’s back with an 11-minute anthem called “Not There Yet” and another reassurance via Bandcamp: “Album coming soon!”

Since last year’s Sorcery LP — which was her second full-length of 2024, mind you — she’s shared “Will My Love,” “Keep Wondering Why,” “Search For The Feeling (On And On),” “Throwdown,” “Sunset Years,” and “Whatever You Have.” Simply put, she’s a machine. The excitement only increases with each release; “Not There Yet” is an exuberant banger. Dive in below.

