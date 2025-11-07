Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Deb Never – “I’ve Been Sleeping” & “Feel It”

By Tom Breihan

1:50 PM EST on November 7, 2025

Ashlan Grey

The Seattle-born alt-pop artist Deb Never has a few EPs to her name, and she still hasn't made a full album. For a while now, Never has been releasing a string of singles. Earlier this year, she shared "This Alive." Right now, she's getting ready to play Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and she's back with two new tracks that she recorded with the very busy producer Jim-E Stack.

"I've Been Sleeping," the more immediate of Deb Never's two new songs, does a cool sideways dance-pop thing. It's propulsive and excited, but it's a little two oblique to function as a straight-up club banger. "Feel It," her other new one, sounds like a Billie Eilish song that's trapped in a washing machine. Listen to both of them below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

November 10, 2025