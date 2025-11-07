Deb Never – “I’ve Been Sleeping” & “Feel It”

The Seattle-born alt-pop artist Deb Never has a few EPs to her name, and she still hasn't made a full album. For a while now, Never has been releasing a string of singles. Earlier this year, she shared "This Alive." Right now, she's getting ready to play Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and she's back with two new tracks that she recorded with the very busy producer Jim-E Stack.

"I've Been Sleeping," the more immediate of Deb Never's two new songs, does a cool sideways dance-pop thing. It's propulsive and excited, but it's a little two oblique to function as a straight-up club banger. "Feel It," her other new one, sounds like a Billie Eilish song that's trapped in a washing machine. Listen to both of them below.